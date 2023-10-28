TORONTO
Toronto

    • Traffic delays expected in Toronto as vehicle rally moves from Scarborough to city centre

    Road Closures

    Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays as a vehicle rally moves from Scarborough Town Centre to Nathan Phillips Square.

    The action is expected to move west along Highway 401, before turning south on the Don Valley Parkway.

    Road closures are possible, the service said in a tweet published to X.

    The rally is one of several demonstrations expected to take place in the city this weekend, according to police. 

    While the service would not confirm the nature of the rally in question, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command said in a Friday press conference that they are aware of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations occurring in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

    Residents can expect an increased police presence on both days, she said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News