TORONTO
Toronto

    • Tractor-trailer jackknife crash snarls WB traffic on Highway 401 at Thickson Road in Whitby

    Traffic is heavily backed up at Highway 401 westbound at Thickson Road in Whitby after a tractor-trILER JACKNIFED AND COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER MOORIST. (OPP photo) Traffic is heavily backed up at Highway 401 westbound at Thickson Road in Whitby after a tractor-trILER JACKNIFED AND COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER MOORIST. (OPP photo)

    Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are blocked after the driver of a transport truck jackknifed and collided with another motorist.

    The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the Thickson Road exit.

    Toronto OPP said that two right lanes of the highway are currently off limits.

    Minor injuries have been reported, the OPP said in a post on X.

    Traffic is backed up in that area and drivers should expect delays "for several more hours" as the cleanup continues.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S., U.K. militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

    The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News