

Rachael D'Amore, CTV New Toronto





Toronto’s health department is warning the public about the presence of potentially toxic algae in Humber Bay East.

Officials say water samples taken from the mouth of Mimico Creek and in Humber Bay Park East in recent weeks have tested positive for blue-green algae blooms, known formally as cyanobacteria.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) was advised by the Ministry of the Environment of its presence and are warning residents to avoid the contaminated water.

Though it occurs naturally, the plant-like organisms can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.

“The algae is easily visible and should be avoided due to the potential health risks associated with it,” a news release issued Tuesday by TPH reads.

“Adverse health effects are mainly caused by drinking and coming into contact with water that is contaminated with blue-green algae toxins.”

The algae are common in the late summer months and typically thrive in shallow, slow-moving water.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the algae can range in colour from olive green to red but often look like “green pea soup.”

The blooms, if fresh, “often smell like newly mown grass while older blooms may smell like rotting garbage.”

Exposure to the algae can cause a spate of health problems, TPH says. Anyone exposed to the bacteria could experience headaches, fever, skin rashes, abdominal pain, nausea or diarrhea.

The health department is advising citizens and their pets to be cautious near this part of Toronto’s waterfront and to avoid entering the specific section of Mimico Creek. Anyone who does come in contact with the contaminated water is urged to wash off as soon as possible with clean water and contact their health care provider.