Toy poodle found 'unharmed' after being stolen near Broadview Station

A toy poodle that was stolen on Sunday from a vehicle in Toronto’s east end has been located, according to police.

“The 7-year-old toy poodle was returned to its owners unharmed and in good health,” Toronto police said in a press release on Tuesday evening.

The initial incident occurred near Broadview and Erindale avenues, north of Danforth Avenue, where police said they responded to a call for a theft from a vehicle parked in a Green P lot in that area.

According to investigators, the dog, named Pinot, was inside a black soft carrier crate in the vehicle.

Sometime between 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., an unknown person broke into the vehicle and removed the dog and the crate, police said. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide any further information about who returned the dog or where exactly it was found, and it’s unclear if any charges will be laid.