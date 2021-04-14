TORONTO -- Police are shutting down a section of Highway 400 in North York after an incident at an aluminum plant sent a cloud of toxic fumes into the air.

Toronto Fire says an "out-of-control" reaction sent toxic smoke billowing into the air at the facility, located near Sheppard Avenue and Highway 400.

Occupants of the plant and nearby buildings have been evacuated, police say. No injuries were reported.

Photos posted on social media show yellow smoke surrounding the facility on Wednesday morning.

Highway 400 has been shut down between Finch and Wilson avenues, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.