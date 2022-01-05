The Toronto Zoo is closing temporarily starting today as stricter public health measures meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 take effect in Ontario.

While its outdoor portion could remain open under the new rules, the zoo says it is choosing to close to protect the health of staff, patrons and animals -- particularly those vulnerable to COVID-19.

The organization says it wants to ensure critical staffing levels for animal care and infrastructure maintenance.

It says the temporary closure will allow it to redeploy and train employees for these key roles should COVID-19 cause staffing shortages.

Zoo staff will remain on site throughout the closure to care for the animals.

The zoo says the closure will last until at least Jan. 27, and those who have already purchased tickets can use them afterwards or request a refund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.