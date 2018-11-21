

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





After months of messages from supposed agents and someone who said he was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a Toronto woman decided to try to claim what she thought was a Facebook lottery, but turned out to be a scam that cost her $500.

Elizabeth Willett said she was told that she had won a lottery on Facebook, but she became suspicious when the agency reached out asking her to pay some money in order to claim her prize.

“All of a sudden, we start hearing we need to pay for a certificate. This certificate was $1,000.”

Willett started to receive messages and phone calls from people claiming to be agents trying to help her get the money she won. The messages continued for months and during the summer, someone claiming to be Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg reached out to her.

“They kept saying ‘it’s real and they are using all means necessary to try and get this so-called money to us.’”

Eventually, Willett agreed to pay $500 to collect her winnings, but the money never came.

The Facebook lottery is actually a scam many people around the world have fallen for.

Thieves often may use official-looking certificates, fake identities and fraudulent cheques to target the victims.

Willett said her friends and family recently started receiving similar messages, which is why she wanted to go public about her experience.

“I’m hoping now that people will learn from my mistakes and not do this.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran