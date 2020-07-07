TORONTO -- A Toronto woman is supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in her own city, and she’s doing it in style.

“I just decided to start this ‘Colours for COVID’ initiative because my husband’s a doctor working in a COVID-19 assessment centre at Mount Sinai,” Logan Lass told CTV News Toronto. “It was just a way for me to give back and really just help the community.”

Lass has been selling tie-dye clothing through her Instagram account, @ColoursForCOVID.

“I had a bunch of friends reach out and say, ‘I want a sweater! I want a hoodie!’” she explained. “I was like, why don’t I actually make these and raise money for a good cause. And so I’m donating 100 per cent of all net proceeds to Sinai.”

So far, Lass has sold more than 150 hoodies and has raised more than $4,000. Each hoodie costs $55.

“From us, just as customers, I think one, it’s great to support a friend who’s doing this,” Allison George, a coworker of Lass who purchased a hoodie, said. “I think it actually is a literal way to give comfort to people during a pandemic.”

“The response to Colours for COVID has been amazing,” Dr. Elliot Lass, Logan’s husband, said. “So many of my coworkers have supported it and I’m so proud of Logan.”

The funds raised are going to the Mount Sinai Health System, with donations helping with personal protective equipment.

Lass said anyone interested in purchasing a hoodie to support COVID-19 relief efforts at Mount Sinai can reach out to her on Instagram.