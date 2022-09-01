Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
Jessica Moon, a Toronto-area teacher, told CTV News Toronto Thursday she first suspected something was amiss during tax season.
“I tried to log in to my … student loans account and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) account, and I couldn’t,” she said. “I found that quite odd.”
At the time, Moon says she was working as a substitute teacher, and with Service Canada’s phone lines only open from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., she couldn’t find the time to call them.
It wasn’t until late June – when school ended and Moon had more free time – that she was able to call Service Canada. She says she ended up waiting four hours in the phone queue before speaking to someone who told her her SIN had been “flagged,” and that she was then told she would need to visit a Service Canada location in person to get more details.
So, she made a trip to the Service Canada office at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue where, again, she says the line was nearly four hours long again.
When she finally spoke to an attendant, she says they told her her SIN had been flagged as 'deceased.'
“Me and the agent kind of had a chuckle about it, because I was sitting right there in front of them,” Moon said.
“They told me they would mark it as an urgent case and that I would be receiving a call very, very soon considering the severity of the issue.”
Nearly two months later, she has yet to see the issue resolved. During this time, she’s been unable to access her student loan payments, apply to further teaching positions, access her CRA account, or apply for employment insurance (EI).
“I think the main issue right now is as an occasional supply teacher, I don't get any income during the summertime, so I rely on EI for the months of July and August, but I haven't been able to apply this summer,” she said.
“I'm still a newer teacher and, so I'm looking for other positions or other possible job opportunities, but because I don't have my SIN, I haven't been able to apply to any of those positions.”
She says she’s called Service Canada numerous times, and even visited the office again in person. “This time, the line was only three hours,” she said. But, every time, she says she’s been told by someone she should expect a call soon.
“They haven't been contacting me,” she said. “I don't know if it's somehow got lost.”
“It's just been very, very frustrating.”
When CTV News Toronto reached out to Service Canada for comment, they said “an investigator has been assigned to review Ms. Moon’s allegation.”
“The investigator will be contacting Ms. Moon in the next 24 hours to discuss the details of her case. If an error is confirmed following completion of the investigation, Service Canada will subsequently correct the client’s information in the Social Insurance Registry and notify Ms. Moon once finalized,” they said.
Moon confirmed she did hear from an investigator at Service Canada Thursday afternoon after CTV News Toronto reached out to the agency for a statement.
“I'm feeling so relieved to finally see some action being taken by the government,after months of feeling overlooked from their silence and indifference towards my situation,” she said.
“While I have yet to officially get my SIN back, it feels great knowing that there has been at least some form of development in this frustrating process of getting my life back.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of stroke in younger people may be predicted by blood type, study suggests
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
34-year-old Quebec man dies after tree falls on his tent in U.S. national park
A Quebec man died earlier this week after a tree reportedly fell on his tent at the Olympic National Park in Washington State.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
London
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
London Knights introduce newest franchise player
After being able to swing a big trade, the London Knights unveiled their latest acquisition Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.
-
Santa's House is moving to its permanent home
Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Survivors’ Secretariat identifies 97 deaths in connection to former Brantford residential school
The survivors group leading the investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (IRS) in Brantford are reporting figures more than double what the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) had initially documented.
Northern Ontario
-
Family works with investigator to find clues about son who went missing in North Bay in 2011
For 11 years, Rob Joly has been trying to answer two questions: Where is his son Luke and what happened to him? Despite the passage of time, Joly said he's never considered giving up the search.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Incident ends in Smooth Rock Falls, suspect apprehended
The shelter in place order has ended and the suspect has been arrested, police said Thursday evening. Mayor Sue Parras told CTV News she appreciated police efforts.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams confirm weak tornado southwest of Ottawa
A weak tornado touched down on Wednesday in Franktown, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, investigators have confirmed.
-
Ontario post-secondary nursing programs see large increase in applications
Despite the very public struggles Ontario's health-care system has gone through in the last two-and-a-half years, it seems more people than ever are eager to join the field.
Windsor
-
Fourth arrest made in social media assaults: Windsor police
On Thursday, Windsor police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in a string of seemingly random assaults on lone victims posted to social media earlier this week.
-
Changes to EI benefits threaten hundreds of automotive workers
Temporary changes made to the employment insurance (EI) program during the COVID-19 pandemic are about to expire later this month, threatening access to jobless benefits for nearly 300 automotive workers at Syncreon Automotive in Windsor, Ont.
-
WECHU 'concerned' after province scraps five-day isolation period for COVID-19
Students are getting ready to return to school — but with the first day of classes less than a week away, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say recent changes to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines are a cause for “concern.”
Barrie
-
Construction crew arrives to inspect damage at Barrie, Ont. crash site
Crews with the construction contractor, Condrain Group, arrived Thursday to document the damage at the site of a deadly single-vehicle car crash in Barrie, Ont. as the search for answers plagues the victim's loved ones.
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
-
London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruiser during car rally in Wasaga Beach
A London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruisers in Wasaga Beach over the weekend faces multiple charges.
Atlantic
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
Calgary
-
Victim in hot tub electrocution at Canmore, Alta. condo identified
Friends of the family have identified a Saskatchewan resident who died in a tragic incident in Canmore, Alta., earlier this week.
-
Alberta infectious disease experts encouraged new bivalent omicron-specific booster now approved
Health Canada approved a variant-specific vaccine Thursday which some Alberta infectious disease experts hope will encourage uptake as doses become available this fall.
-
Murder charge laid in Ambassador Restaurant and Bar shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection to a deadly shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Aug. 21.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals reaches nine-week low
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals has reached a nine-week low, as the government prepares to begin administering the first approved variant-targeting vaccine.
-
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
-
RCMP search for owner after urn found on Metro Vancouver beach
Mounties are hoping to track down the owner of an urn that was found on White Rock Beach.
Edmonton
-
2 tracked down by RCMP helicopter after bank robbery southeast of Edmonton
A "significant amount" of money has been recovered and a total of 26 charges laid after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland Alta.
-
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
-
Police issue warning about violent robberies during online sale meet-ups
Edmonton police are warning residents about an escalation in violent robberies targeting people buying or selling online.