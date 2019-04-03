Toronto under special weather statement ahead of strong 'isolated' wind gusts
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:45AM EDT
Strong wind gusts will make for a blustery afternoon in Toronto.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city on Wednesday ahead of “strong westerly winds” that will last well into the afternoon.
Most areas will see gusts of up to 70 km/h, but isolated wind gusts could reach 80 km/h.
The national weather agency warns that power outages are possible until the wind speeds dwindle by the late afternoon.
Along with the wind, Toronto has a 30 per cent chance of seeing rain showers on Wednesday. The high is expected to be 5 C, feeling more like -2 C in the evening.
Things clear up for Thursday where mainly sunny skies are predicted with a high of 5 C.
But the weather takes another turn on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a high of 7 C.