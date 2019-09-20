

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The City of Toronto will join 800 other governments around the world in declaring a climate emergency.

Mayor John Tory said he would lead the charge in “naming, framing and deepening Toronto’s commitment” to protecting the city’s community, economy and ecosystems from climate change.

"Climate change and global warming poses a major risk to our city's residents and businesses," Mayor John Tory said Friday.

“This emergency declaration serves to join cities across the world in tackling climate change, frame the impact of climate change on our residents and businesses, and enhance Toronto's commitment to a net zero carbon future."

Today, I announced that I will lead Toronto in joining 800 other governments around the world in declaring a climate emergency. — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 20, 2019

The declaration is set to be considered by City Council on Oct. 2. The city would join Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, London, Los Angeles, and Montreal in acknowledging the scale of the global climate crisis.

In a news release, Tory made note of the impact of climate change on the city, citing the frequency of flooding and severe weather events. Toronto’s Resilience Strategy also made note of Toronto’s increasingly hot summers and said the risks associated with climate change are increasing.

The announcement comes on the same day the city approved Toronto’s second green bond.

The $200 million will be invested into environmental projects throughout the city including Port Lands’ flood protection, energy efficient retrofits for community housing buildings and cycling infrastructure.