TORONTO -- An in-person ceremony will be held outside of Toronto's Old City Hall on Thursday for Remembrance Day.

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph at 60 Queen Street West. Mayor John Tory is expected to make a statement and the "Act of Remembrance" will be read by Gerry Morgan, the District D Commander of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae will be read by Sara Gehlaut, a volunteer with the Vimy Foundation of Canada.

Weather permitting, the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will conduct a flyby over East York, Sunnybrook and Queen's Park.

The ceremony will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

This year marks 100 years since the poppy became a symbol of remembrance in Canada. Second World War veteran Marvin Gord will lay the last wreath at the Toronto ceremony in honour of the Year of the Poppy.

Gord enlisted in the military with the goal of working as part of an aircraft crew, but was initially rejected because he wore glasses. Undeterred, he pivoted to become a radar specialist and toured in England, Italy and Africa.

In 2020, ahead of his 100th birthday, Gord walked a million steps to raise $1 million for the Baycrest Foundation, a charity that provides medical equipment and treatment for senior citizens.

As a result of the Remembrance Day ceremony, there will be a number of road restrictions. The following roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.:

Bay Street, from Albert Street to Richmond Street

Queen Street, from Yonge Street to east of York Street

James Street, from Queen Street to Albert Street

Local access only to Albert Street from Bay Street south

The TTC will also be pausing its service for two minutes at 11 a.m.

There will also be a ceremony held at the Ontario Veteran's Memorial at Queen's Park. A small number of people have been invited and members of the public are encouraged to watch the livestream on the province's YouTube channel.

Last year the ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.