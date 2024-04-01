TORONTO
    • Toronto to get hit by blast of winter weather

    A pedestrians shield themselves from rain and wind during a rainfall warning in Halifax on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) A pedestrians shield themselves from rain and wind during a rainfall warning in Halifax on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    The Toronto area will be hit with rain and wet snow on Wednesday as temperatures drop once again in the region.

    The cold and wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and continue until Thursday. Environment Canada reported a high of 5 C on Wednesday and 3 C on Thursday.

    “More rain and stronger winds arrive for Wednesday. Then, enough cool air wraps into the back end of this string of systems to bring a change over to rain and wet snow Wednesday night,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Monday.

    “Wet snow and flurries linger into early Thursday.”

    Five to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of eastern Ontario, including the Toronto area, on Wednesday and Thursday, Environment Canada stated on Monday.

    Strong winds can also be expected, the agency says.

    Coulter added that temperatures will start to recover on Friday with a chance of showers, and that brighter and warmer weather can be expected for the weekend and much of next week.

