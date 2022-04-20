Toronto teacher placed on home assignment for allegedly sharing wrong masking guidance

A Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment for allegedly sharing masking information that “does not represent” guidance put forward by both the school board and the province.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the unnamed staff member is under investigation as a result.

“Last week, we shared an update with the system that asked all staff and students to wear a well fitting mask when indoors in TDSB buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help minimize disruption from COVID-related absences, however we were clear that it remains a personal decision,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

“As a result of this message, the staff member has been put on home assignment pending the outcome of an investigation.”

It is unclear what information the staff member gave to their class.

It is not mandatory to wear a mask in Ontario schools, however the TDSB strongly recommends that students and staff do wear the PPE.

Back in March, the board asked the province to extend the mask mandate following the student break, but they were declined.