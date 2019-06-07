Toronto skydiver survives mishap during jump to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day
A WWII enthusiasts watches French and British parachutists jumping during a commemorative parachute jump over Sannerville, Normandy, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Extensive commemorations are being held in the U.K. and France to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944 in history's biggest amphibious invasion. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:18AM EDT
HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say a 44-year-old parachutist has survived a mishap that occurred during a jump to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Hamilton police say the man, described as an "experienced skydiver from Toronto," jumped from an altitude of about 600 metres during an event to mark the occasion on Thursday.
They say trouble began when his primary parachute appeared to become tangled.
He then deployed a secondary chute that didn't open effectively, but did manage to slow his fall from about 30 metres.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.
They say Transport Canada has been notified.