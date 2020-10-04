TORONTO -- A North York Catholic school will be temporarily closed for a week after a staff who is also assigned to four other Toronto schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed the closure of St. Charles Catholic School, located near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, on Sunday evening.

The board tweeted that “out of an abundance of caution,” the school will shut down from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 “as a result of a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and discussions with Toronto Public Health.”

According to the board’s COVID-19 dashboard, the staff member at the school also works at St. Demetrius Catholic School, St. Mark Catholic School, St. Roch Catholic School, and St. Ursula Catholic School.

Last week, Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough was closed following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school, which is in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road, is expected to reopen on Tuesday.