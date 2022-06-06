Toronto school in lockdown after receiving threat, TDSB say

The Toronto District School Board says a school in the city's east end is currently in lockdown as police investigate a threat.

The TDSB says that all students at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate, located at Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road in Scarborough, are safe.

Due to a separate threat, the TDSB says that Jack Miner Senior Public School, also located in Scarborough just blocks away, is in hold and secure. Although, there is no known connection between the two threats at this point in time.

Several schools in the area are also in hold and secures given their proximity. Those institutions include: Guildwood Junior Public School, Maplewood High School, Eastview Public School, Poplar Road Junior Public School and Elizabeth Simcoe Junior Public School.

On Friday, police say a student in the Guildwood area called and left a message of concern. This morning at 9:30 a.m., they say another call came in.

Police are on the scene investigating.