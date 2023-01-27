Toronto's Winterlicious returns, adding more vegetarian and vegan options

Toronto’s Winterlicious is back after a two-year hiatus, returning with a range of fixed-price meals at restaurants across the city, including more options of vegans and vegetarians.

According to the city, this year’s program features lunch and dinner menus at more than 220 restaurants across Toronto.

Offerings from Il Fornello Danforth's 2023 Winterlicious menu are pictured. (Handout)

Three-course fixed price lunch options range from $20-$55 while dinners range from $25-$75.

Taxes and gratuity are not included in the menu prices.

Nearly 70 per cent of participating restaurants this year are offering vegetarian meals, while almost 20 per cent are offering vegan meals. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made with the restaurants directly.

Winterlicious and its summertime companion Summerlicious were originally conceived in 2003 to boost local restaurants during slower months, but have taken on renewed meaning in the wake of a pandemic which hammered restaurants over the past three years.

Offerings from Il Fornello Danforth's 2023 Winterlicious menu are pictured. (Handout)

“This year’s Winterlicious program aims to support the recovery and revival of Toronto’s restaurant industry while providing the enticing experiences and delectable food that restaurant-goers expect from the popular Winterlicious program,” the city said in a release.

Offerings from Il Fornello Danforth's 2023 Winterlicious menu are pictured. (Handout)

You can find a full list of participating restaurant’s on Toronto’s Winterlicious page.

Offerings from Il Fornello Danforth's 2023 Winterlicious menu are pictured. (Handout)