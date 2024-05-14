TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto's top doctor Eileen de Villa announces resignation

    Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is stepping down.

    Dr. Eileen de Villa, who has served as the city’s top doctor since 2017 and helped lead Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic, announced her resignation in a video message posted to X on Tuesday.

    She will be concluding her duties as the head of Toronto Public Health on Dec. 31.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

