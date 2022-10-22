Toronto's new city councillors will face a challenging term, say departing incumbents

FILE- Amid the COVID19- pandemic, Nathan Phillips Square sits empty on what would normally be a bustling spring day Sunday March 29, 2020. (Joshua Freeman /CP24) FILE- Amid the COVID19- pandemic, Nathan Phillips Square sits empty on what would normally be a bustling spring day Sunday March 29, 2020. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton