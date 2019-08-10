

Andria Case, CTV News Toronto Weekend News Anchor/Reporter





It’s become a common theme for Canadian shot put champion Brittany Crew, saving the best for last.

The 25 year old has often come through at the final hour or in this case, on the final throw.

Competing in the women’s shot put final at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru on Friday, she triumphed in a back and forth battle and on her sixth and final attempt, threw the 4 kg iron ball further than any Canadian woman has in history.

The distance of 19.07 was 38 centimetres further than the four-time national champion had ever thrown.

Crew said, “I didn’t even know what medal I got, but I knew I got one. I’ve been wanting to throw 19 metres for a very long time and I’m just happy that I could come out here and do it in not ideal conditions. I set a new PB and national record. It’s all I could ask for.”

The weather in Lima has been cold and damp and Crew came down with a stomach ailment on “game day”.

Coach Richard Parkinson says, “Last night was a magical evening... she had to fight and dig deep. She wasn’t accepting bronze and she smashed it.”

Nova Scotia’a Sarah Mitton and Crew’s roommate and training partner finished 6th throwing a distance of: 17.62.

Parkinson adds: “In 2015 (Pan Am Games in Toronto), our two Canadian women did not make top 8. Last night we had both.”

After a quick trip home, the women head to Europe for a series of meets and then Crew heads to Doha, Qatar for the IAAF Track and Field Championships in September.