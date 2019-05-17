

Patrick Darrah, CTV News Toronto





A foodie movement is underway in Toronto as the city gets creative in an effort to get Raptors’ superstar Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with the team.

“We probably have the best fans in the world and Kawhi is a big foodie. So we thought this would be a cool initiative,” explained Adam Robles, head of marketing for Raptors Republic, an independent fan blog with 24,000 followers across all platforms.

The premise is simple. If Kawhi re-signs, all participating restaurants will offer him free food for the rest of his life. Robles feels that local restaurants would want to participate, “to show their collective support of the Raptors and the community.”

Zac Schwartz, manager at Lake Inez, an Asian fusion restaurant, agrees with Robles.

“The happier people are, the more willing they are to eat and drink and we wanted to contribute in some small way to the cultural jubilation of the Raptors’ success,” Schwartz said, adding that “I’d love to have him here …I’d probably faint if he came in.”

There is one problem in all of this. Kawhi is an extremely private person and is not on social media. So how does he find out about this movement? “We’re just hoping he hears about it through the grapevine and through everybody that gets involved,” said Robles.

Participating restaurants display a “Ka’Wine & Dine” sign in their front window indicating that “Kawhi eats free here.” So far, nine establishments have signed up.

“Nobody wants Kawhi to leave … if this small gesture helps in any way we all have to do our part,” Schwartz adds.

Kawhi, if you’re reading this, here’s a list of participating restaurants: