TORONTO -- A Toronto resident has been charged after a 15-year-old boy was forcibly confined in an apartment and sexually assaulted, police say.

Police allege the boy was forced into an apartment near the Bathurst and College streets area and was sexually assaulted in November.

On Nov. 14, police arrested Sahi Sadi Deiilamsofia and charged the 39-year-old with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and assault.

Upon further investigation, police charged Deiilamsofia with the alleged sexual assault of another teenage boy at the same location.

On Nov. 29, Deiilamsofia was charged with an additional count of sexual assault and assault.

Police said there was no relationship between the accused and the victims.

Authorities are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.