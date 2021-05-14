TORONTO -- The City of Toronto has released the locations of where they'll move 50 automated speed enforcement cameras for the start of June.

In the first three months of 2021, the city said more than 81,557 tickets issued to drivers caught speeding.

The speed cameras are now being relocated to “help to reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns,” the city says.

According to the city, the locations were determined primarily based on data that indicates where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in community safety zones.

Warning signs have been posted at all new locations notifying drivers in advance, the city says.

"Speeding continues to be one of the most dangerous traffic safety issues in our city," Mayor John Tory said in a statement Friday. "I urge every driver in Toronto to slow down and obey the posted speed limits not only because it's the law but because doing so saves lives."

These are the 50 new speed camera locations: