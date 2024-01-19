Toronto public library system set to return throughout February

Services at the Toronto Public Library are set to return gradually throughout the month of February after a crippling cyberattack took place months ago.

In an update posted to its website Friday, the library said it hopes to have a version of its website up and running by the end of the month.

However, key features such as customer accounts, the library’s catalogue and the search function will not be available.

“We expect to restore these features later in February,” the library said.

About three months ago, on Oct. 23, the Toronto Public Library (TPL) was hit by a cyberattack that likely resulted in personal information, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification, of staff being stolen.

Since then, customers have not been able to place holds on books, access their personal accounts or use computers onsite.

A sign outside of a Toronto Public Library branch reads, "No computers. No Printing. No Copying." (Joshua Freeman /CP24).

The library has been trying to keep some services open. Officials told CTV News Toronto a few weeks ago they are using about a dozen offsite trailers to store returned books until they are able to be electronically checked back into the library. A spreadsheet is being used to enter details of the new registrations and check-outs.

TPL officials said at the time that services should be phased in later in January.

In an update on Jan. 19, the library said it may take another month to get everything up and running.

By mid-February staff hope to notify customers who have items on hold, by email or phone, when their items are ready to be picked up. Customers can manage their holds over the phone or by going into their local branch until their accounts are active.

Public computing will also return early February. The library said they have already restored the network for more than 3,000 staff computers, something that needed to be done before they could tackle the public systems.

“Once public computers are back online, we’ll focus on printing services,” their update said.

“We do not yet have an anticipated return date although we will also be exploring interim solutions for this important service.”

The library said that bout 845,000 physical items, as well as 2.8 million ebooks, audiobooks and magazines have been borrowed since the cyberattack.