Toronto police to provide update on daylight shooting that left mom of 2 dead

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning of the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.

Huebner-Makurat was on her way to lunch in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue on theafternoon of July 7 when three males got into an altercation and gunshots rang out. She was rushed to hospital after being struck by a stray bullet but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators have indicated that they believe that the incident was a “robbery that escalated into gun violence.”

Three people have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

Det. Henri Marsman is expected to speak about the case at Toronto police headquarters at 10 a.m. and the news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat was hit by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting on Friday, July 7. (Handout)