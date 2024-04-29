Toronto police to announce results of 'major' identity fraud investigation

Toronto police say they will be providing an update Monday morning on a “major” identity fraud investigation.

During a news conference at Toronto police headquarters, Det. David Coffey, of the Financial Crimes Unit, is expected to announce the results of a “synthetic-identity fraud” probe dubbed Project Déjà Vu.

The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.