Toronto police seeking 'violent' suspect wanted in alleged assault

Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted in an alleged assault that occurred last month.

It happened on Oct. 11 at an unspecified location, police said in a news release issued Friday.

Adrian Walker, 27, is wanted on a charge of assault and three counts of fail to comply release order.

Police released an image of the suspect in an effort to locate him.

Walker is described by police as violent. If located, members of the public are asked not to approach and call 911 immediately.

No other details regarding the alleged assault have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them directly at 416-808-7474 or 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.