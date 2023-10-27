TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knife

    Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly threatened a group of youths at knifepoint. Handout/TPS Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly threatened a group of youths at knifepoint. Handout/TPS

    Toronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto’s east end.

    Police say that on Oct. 18 at approximately 12:49 p.m., they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street.

    Investigators allege that two men approached a group of youths at Oasis Alternative Secondary School during school hours. One of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the group. No injuries were sustained.

    The first suspect is described as a man standing five-foot-three with slim build, short brown and grey hair, and short stubble. At the time of the incident he was wearing light colours and carrying a red drawstring bag.

    The second suspect is described as a man standing five-foot-six with a muscular build.

    Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

