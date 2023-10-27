Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knife

Toronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto’s east end.

Police say that on Oct. 18 at approximately 12:49 p.m., they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street.

Investigators allege that two men approached a group of youths at Oasis Alternative Secondary School during school hours. One of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the group. No injuries were sustained.

The first suspect is described as a man standing five-foot-three with slim build, short brown and grey hair, and short stubble. At the time of the incident he was wearing light colours and carrying a red drawstring bag.

The second suspect is described as a man standing five-foot-six with a muscular build.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.