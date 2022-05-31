Toronto police's Marine Unit cat found after going missing

Toronto police’s Marine Unit is thanking the public for their help locating their "beloved" cat, Porter.

The dark-coloured feline was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police announced in a tweet that the kitty was found. A family reportedly thought Porter was as stay and brought him home, they said, in a tweet.

Our beloved cat, Porter, rescued by the Marine Unit 6 years ago is missing. He freely wanders the area and is chipped.



Last see @TPSMarineUnit Sunday, May 29 @ 3am, heading north on Rees St.



Please help Porter find his way home. We miss him. 416.808.5860#PorterFelineUnit ^vk pic.twitter.com/AQ19fajuE1 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 31, 2022

Porter, who "freely wanders the area and is chipped," was rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago.