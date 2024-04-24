TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police release videos of suspect who allegedly bumped into stranger, stabbed them

    Share

    Toronto police have released videos of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a stranger he bumped into in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood earlier this week.

    Officers received a call for an assault in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

    After bumping into the victim, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed them.

    Police said the victim, who did not know the suspect, fled to a place of safety suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Wednesday, police posted three videos of the suspect, including one showing him exiting an apartment building. In the two other videos, the suspect is seen walking into a back alley lane.

    He is described as being in his 20s, five-foot-six, with a slim build and slim face.

    Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News