Toronto police provide update on SIM swap fraud investigation

Toronto police say they will be providing an update this morning on a major fraud investigation by the financial crimes unit involving SIM card swapping.

Police are expected to announce the results of the case, dubbed Project Disrupt, at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters.

Det. David Coffey will be updating the media at 10:30 a.m. and the event will be streamed live on ctvnews.ca and the and the CTV News app.