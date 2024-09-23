TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police officer injured during arrest of allegedly armed suspect at Bloor-Yonge Station

    An image of a handgun allegedly seized by Toronto police following an arrest at Bloor-Yonge Station is seen here. (Toronto Police Service) An image of a handgun allegedly seized by Toronto police following an arrest at Bloor-Yonge Station is seen here. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police say an officer was injured as they apprehended a suspect who was allegedly armed with a handgun at Bloor-Yonge Station on Saturday.

    Officers were called to the central TTC station at 1 a.m. after a member of the public observed the suspect was in possession of a gun, police said.

    When police arrived on scene, they said they located the accused on a train platform.

    Police said officers chased the suspect, who was then placed under arrest.

    While the arrest was taking place, police said, one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    They said 30-year-old Shaquille Miller is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

    Miller was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing later that day.

