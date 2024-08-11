Toronto police officer injured after locating stolen vehicle in North York

A Toronto police officer has been injured after locating a stolen vehicle late Sunday afternoon in North York.

The incident happened on Sunday near Jane Street and Stanley Road, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 4:12 p.m.

They said that an officer located a stolen vehicle operating in the area.

A media officer told CTV News Toronto that the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police vehicle. Const. Ashley Visser indicated that there was no police pursuit.

An officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The police vhicle was damaged.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man. The name of the accused and the charges he is facing have not been announced.

A second male suspect is outstanding. He is only described as Black and five foot 10 with a black short and blue shorts.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of this incident.

So far, Ontario’s Special investigations Unit has not been called in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.