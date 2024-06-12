Toronto police officer facing sex assault charge

A Toronto police officer is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an incident going back more than a decade.

Toronto police said Wednesday the officer met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer.

The officer maintained an "inappropriate personal and sexual relationship" with the victim from 2010 to 2011, police said.

Charges were laid against the officer on Wednesday, the force said.

Constable Andrew Corkill has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 29.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The Toronto Police Service said Corkill, who is assigned to 53 Division, has 22 years of service with the force. He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.