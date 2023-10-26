TORONTO
Toronto Police looking to identify North York home invasion suspects

Two suspects in a recent home invasion investigation are seen in these home surveillance images (Toronto Police- Services) Two suspects in a recent home invasion investigation are seen in these home surveillance images (Toronto Police- Services)

Toronto police are searching for four suspects after a violent home invasion in North York.

It happened at a residence near Leslie Street and York Mills Road just after 1 p.m.

Police say that the four suspects attacked an individual outside the home before gaining entry to the residence. They then allegedly stole items from the property before fleeing the scene in a white four- door Honda motor vehicle.

Toronto police say that the victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects, as well as limited descriptions.

Surveillance image of North York home invasion suspects (Toronto Police Services)

The first suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-nine with a medium build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a white stripe, dark colored pants, and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old, six-foot with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a black face mask.

The third suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black running sneakers.

The fourth suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old, six-foot with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, black sweatpants and white running sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Suspects in a North York home invasion were reported to have left the scene in a white four-door Honda civic (Toronto Police Services)

