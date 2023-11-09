Toronto police looking for two suspects involved in alleged roofing scam

Two men allegedly running a roofing scam in Toronto are being sought by police.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police released images of the two suspects who claim to be the owners of a roofing company called “Alfa Masonry.”

According to police, the two suspects will knock on residential doors and tell the homeowners that emergency roof or chimney repairs are required.

After the suspects have “pressured” the homeowner to hire the company for repairs, police said the suspects will negotiate a cash deal.

“Once the suspects begin working, they inform the homeowner that further work is required. When the suspects receive another cash payment, they do not return to complete repairs and cease all communication,” police explained.

Two suspects involved in an alleged roofing scam are seen in these images. (Toronto Police Service)

Police said earlier this year that roofing scams are on the rise in Toronto and CTV News has spoken with a number of victims, some of whom have lost up to $55,000.

In an effort to avoid becoming a victim of the scam, police have offered up a number of tips, including:

Be wary of any unsolicited persons offering a service, such as roofing repairs

Do not be rushed into making a decision

Look for paperwork with company letterhead, such as contracts

Contact the alleged company by phone to ensure the person is employed by them

Do not provide a large down payment

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).