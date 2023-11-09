TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police looking for two suspects involved in alleged roofing scam

    Two men allegedly running a roofing scam in Toronto are being sought by police.

    In a news release issued Thursday night, police released images of the two suspects who claim to be the owners of a roofing company called “Alfa Masonry.”

    According to police, the two suspects will knock on residential doors and tell the homeowners that emergency roof or chimney repairs are required.

    After the suspects have “pressured” the homeowner to hire the company for repairs, police said the suspects will negotiate a cash deal.

    “Once the suspects begin working, they inform the homeowner that further work is required. When the suspects receive another cash payment, they do not return to complete repairs and cease all communication,” police explained.

    Two suspects involved in an alleged roofing scam are seen in these images. (Toronto Police Service)

    Police said earlier this year that roofing scams are on the rise in Toronto and CTV News has spoken with a number of victims, some of whom have lost up to $55,000.

    In an effort to avoid becoming a victim of the scam, police have offered up a number of tips, including:

    • Be wary of any unsolicited persons offering a service, such as roofing repairs
    • Do not be rushed into making a decision
    • Look for paperwork with company letterhead, such as contracts
    • Contact the alleged company by phone to ensure the person is employed by them
    • Do not provide a large down payment

    Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News