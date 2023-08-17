Toronto police launch new campaign to combat illegal vehicle sales in GTA

The Toronto Police Service is set to announce a new crime prevention campaign to combat fraud involving illegal motor-vehicle sales across the Greater Toronto Area.

A news conference will be held at Toronto police headquarters downtown this morning to discuss details of the new campaign.

Toronto Police Acting Deputy Chief Kelly Skinner is expected to attend the news conference alongside Maureen Harquail, the CEO and registrar of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC), and Sean Sportun, the chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.

The event is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m.