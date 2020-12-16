TORONTO -- Police have issued a safety alert and are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was seen on school property in Scarborough twice in the last two months for unknown reasons.

The incidents, which police are describing as suspicious, took place in the area of Oasis Boulevard and Seasons Drive though investigators have not identified the school involved.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 24 when the man attended the school for unknown reasons and was asked to leave by staff, police said.

The same man would return on Dec. 14 at approximately 4 p.m.

He is described by police as standing six-feet tall, 20 to 30 years old with black hair and unshaven.

He was wearing an olive green Roots hoodie and matching pants at the time of one of the incidents.

Police released an image of the man on Wednesday in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.