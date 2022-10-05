Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
Toronto police responded to reports of a man stabbed at the park in the area of Jarvis and Carlton streets, just before 10:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40s with serious injuries and he was transported to hospital.
He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.
A suspect is being described as a Black male in his 20s, standing at five-foot eight inches tall.
Police say the suspect fled the area towards Jarvis Street.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing a way of 'snapping molecules together.'
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
Fungi and cancerous tumours: Scientists uncover association
Scientists have uncovered an association between tumours and fungi, which may lead to a deeper understanding towards the biology of certain cancers.
5 things to know for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
A family in Ontario is pleading for help after their daughter goes missing in British Columbia, Canada's public safety minister says the proposed firearms bill is needed to curb gun violence, and the Toronto Blue Jays learn who their wild-card playoff opponents will be. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Myrtle spurge: Invasive plant leaves B.C. children burned
The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is asking the public to report sightings of a 'highly toxic' plant that can leave people's skin blistered and burned – something one family recently learned the hard way.
Montreal
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
5 things to watch for with a new CAQ government led by Francois Legault
The Coalition Avenir Quebec, led by Francois Legault, won a second consecutive majority mandate in Monday's election. Here are five things to watch out for as the CAQ leader prepares to name his new cabinet and begins to make good on his party's election promises.
London
-
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
-
Elimination of strip club license paused after closed door meeting
A decision to eliminate one of the city’s three remaining strip club licenses hit a speed bump at city hall. Following a confidential meeting of the Community and Protective Services Committee to receive legal advice, politicians put the decision on hold.
-
'My pride stands in my way of asking my family for help': Man deals with being evicted from a woodland encampment
City officials say compassion and care is key to their response to homelessness, but health and safety also have to be factored in. All of those issues were front and centre as crews began dismantling an encampment on the west edge of downtown London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
U of G Student upset over lack of transparency after cyber breach
In early September, the University of Guelph told students about what they are calling a disruption to the IT system.
-
New campaign rules limit election signage across the Region of Waterloo
As the municipal election looms, candidate signs become a common sight, but with a tightened regional bylaw limiting where signs can be placed, there are far fewer.
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
-
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
-
Plans for major housing development in Sudbury approved
Despite some vocal opposition, Sudbury will be getting a 179-unit residential development in the Minnow Lake area.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Ottawa
-
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
-
Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase
Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.
-
'A lot of these have memories': Watson reflects as he auctions off special items for food bank
In six weeks, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be leaving city hall, but he’s not taking much with him. Many of the items he has received over the years are being auctioned off for a good cause.
Windsor
-
Work progressing at site of NextStar battery plant in Windsor
Work at the future site of the NextStar Energy Inc. electric vehicle battery plant is humming along with big changes to the landscape already happening, and future energy needs waiting for approvals.
-
Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint in East Windsor: police
A man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car in an east Windsor parking lot Monday night, Windsor police are investigating.
-
UWindsor student allegedly followed to car after class, student alliance re-implements walksafe service
The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) will be re-implementing its walk safe service after a student was followed to their car after leaving class Monday night.
Barrie
-
Toronto councillor denies Muskoka sex assault charges
Toronto Coun. Michael Thompson says he is not dropping out of the municipal election race -- despite facing sex assault charges from Muskoka.
-
Family of murdered man found dismembered in Oro-Medonte, Muskoka, seeks answers with arrest
The family of a man whose body was discovered dismembered and scattered in Oro-Medonte and Muskoka more than 12 years ago say it hopes to find closure with a recent arrest in the historic case.
-
York Regional Police investigating multiple damage reports on Main Street
York Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible for multiple damage reports in the heart of Newmarket.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
-
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
Calgary
-
Do you know her? Calgary police seek to identify woman who died in August
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to identify a woman who was found dead in the city over the summer.
-
Calgary father sentenced to 2 years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son
A Calgary father has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to provide the necessaries of life for his severely disabled adult son.
-
2 homes damaged in truck crash in Signal Hill
Two homes were damaged on Tuesday evening after a truck lost control in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Legislature encampment coming down, some members arrested
Provincial staff are dismantling an encampment on the Manitoba Legislature grounds after Winnipeg police brought some encampment members into custody.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
-
One man run over, another kidnapped during camper robbery: RCMP
Police are searching for three suspects who they say kidnapped a senior and ran over another man while stealing a truck and camper on a Manitoba highway.
Vancouver
-
'Danger to the public': Safety concerns surrounded man found dead in suite where Noelle O'Soup's body found
More information is coming to light about a man found dead in a rooming house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside -- in the same suite where the bodies of missing teen Noelle O’Soup and another woman were found months later.
-
Kennedy Stewart’s Forward Together ticket releases platform as Vancouver mayor race tightens
Forward Together, the party led by Vancouver mayoral incumbent Kennedy Stewart, released its election platform on Tuesday.
-
Debate over repeat offenders takes centre stage during question period
With urban mayors blaming a small number of repeat offenders for a disproportionate amount of crime in their cities, pressure is mounting on B.C.’s NDP government to act.
Edmonton
-
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor. Rossemarie Castro Rosales, 36, advertised massage therapy, holistic therapies and "quasi-medical techniques" under the name Dr. Marie Milne, police say.
-
Lifeguard charged with negligence in northern Alberta drowning
A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged following the 2020 drowning of a 34-year-old man at a Fort McMurray rec complex.
-
Edmonton officer testifies that colleague groped her chest inside EPS Headquarters
Two Edmonton Police Service officers were in provincial court Monday morning where one of them took the stand to describe the sexual assault she claims the other committed against her.