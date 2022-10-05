Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens

A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.

Toronto police responded to reports of a man stabbed at the park in the area of Jarvis and Carlton streets, just before 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40s with serious injuries and he was transported to hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

A suspect is being described as a Black male in his 20s, standing at five-foot eight inches tall.

Police say the suspect fled the area towards Jarvis Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).