TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to abduct a child in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of a suspicious incident in the area of Clendenan Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A girl was reportedly waiting to cross the street on her scooter when a man driving a white van yelled out to her "get in my van, get in the back of my truck,” police said in a press release on Friday.

The girl ran away from the man and the van, police said.

The van is described as a newer model white cargo van.

The man is described as a white male in his 60s, with a long, fluffy, grey and white beard, and balding with some grey and white spiked hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).