Toronto police investigating 3 shootings in a one-hour span in city's west end
Toronto police are investigating three shootings which occurred within the span of an hour in the city's west end Thursday night.
The first shooting took place at around 9:04 p.m. at a bus shelter near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue.
A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound, police said. Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Images from the scene showed shattered glass surrounding the bus shelter. It's not clear if the victim had been waiting for a bus at the time of the shooting.
Police respond to a shooting at a bus shelter in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street Jan. 11, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Police said they are looking for a grey SUV in connection with that incident.
Less than half an hour later, shots rang out a short drive away in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and a man in his 20s later walked into hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in stable condition.
A black SUV was spotted fleeing the scene.
Police respond to a shooting on Blackfrier Avenue, in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area, Jan. 11, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
A third reported shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the Albion Road and Armel Court area.
Images from the scene showed two vehicles behind police tape, one of them with front-end damage. Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene, but they did not need to go to hospital.
Police have not said so far whether the three shootings are linked.
Police respond to a shooting at Albion Road and Armel Court January 11, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
