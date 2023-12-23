TORONTO
Toronto police identify man fatally shot in Danforth area after fight with group

Toronto Police have identified 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick as the victim of a fatal Dec. 22, 2023 shooting near Danforth and Woodbine avenues. (Handout / Toronto police) Toronto Police have identified 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick as the victim of a fatal Dec. 22, 2023 shooting near Danforth and Woodbine avenues. (Handout / Toronto police)

Toronto Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following an altercation with a group in The Danforth area Friday night.

Officers responded to a call for shooting in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22.

According to police, there was an altercation with a group of males and the victim was subsequently shot.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Saturday that the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

