

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police officers will no longer respond to burglar alarms unless there’s verified proof of criminal activity or a threat to personal safety.

The service made the announcement in a news release on Monday, noting that the change is part of its ongoing modernization plan, The Way Forward.

According to police, results of a 2016 internal review found that 97 per cent of calls to activated burglar systems were deemed false alarms.

Police believe that by having homeowners verify threats will allow the service to deploy officers and resources more efficiently.

Starting Monday, police will respond to a burglar alarm if it is verified by:

An audio device

A video device

Multiple zone activations

An eyewitness on the scene (including a private security company employee)

Police say the new rules will not apply to panic alarms.

Some officers have already begun educating citizens about the change on social media.

On Twitter, Sgt. Wendy Drummond offered a series of tips for homeowners to reduce false alarms, including: