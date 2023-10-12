Toronto police boosting presence amid Israel-Hamas war: chief

Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

"We recognize the unique set of circumstances that are at play here and the unique impact that has on Jewish communities as well as a Palestinian communities, and we will be responsive to the concerns that community members have brought forward to us," Chief Myron Demkiw told reporters at a news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters Thursday.

He said the Toronto Police Service is "committed to ensuring the safety and well being of all residents of the city" and said that people can expect to see an increased police presence and engagement in the days to come.

That will include community command posts where people can approach officers with any safety concerns, as well as increased police presence around schools, community centres and places of worship, Demkiw said.

He said the command and senior leadership has directed that all divisions ensure a "high visibility presence of officers" across the city.

"Since this past weekend, all officers have been advised to have their uniforms ready and be available for deployment," Demkiw said. "And this morning, I spoke with all unit commanders to underline this priority."

The community command posts are being set up at Bathurst and Lawrence, and Bathurst and Glencairn.

The arrangements were made in consultation with leaders from the local Jewish and Palestinian communities, the chief said. He said he has personally had calls from "dozens" of concerned community leaders in the wake of the conflict over the past week.

"While I'm advised that these communities are grateful and supportive for the work of the Toronto Police Service, this war has shaken the feelings of peace and security here at home," the chief said. "The Toronto Police Service will do everything we can as law enforcement to help Toronto families, businesses, and all of our residents feel safe as they go about their daily lives."

Demkiw said while TPS regularly monitors global events to be aware of circumstances within a city as diverse as Toronto, the latest situation "is absolutely unique."

"It is an unprecedented level of terror attack that happened in Israel that we are responding to this past weekend, and we are continuing to now bolster our response to address all the safety concerns that have been expressed by both the Jewish communities as well as the Palestinian community."

He stressed that "there are no specific credible threats" in Toronto at the moment.

The chief's comments expanded on Wednesday's statement from the force, which reiterated that it has stepped up patrols around places of worship, including synagogues and mosques, in the wake of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead.

Hamas on Saturday unleashed an unprecedented surprise attack against Israeli citizens, slaughtering people at a music festival and in their homes and carting off civilians as hostages. Israel has responded with a devastating bombardment of the Gaza Strip with the aim of decimating the organization.

READ MORE: Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war

There have been rallies and demonstrations around the world in the wake of the fighting, including two large ones in Toronto on Monday. Four counter- protesters were arrested at a rally for Israel and later released without charges, but the demonstrations have largely occurred without incident.

TPS said it is also working closely with federal and provincial law-enforcement agencies to ensure coordination and information sharing.

The force also said Wednesday that "hateful behaviour and criminality will not be tolerated."

Demkiw said the increased police presence will be visible "for the foreseeable future."