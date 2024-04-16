TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police arrest several people at rail line protest

Share

Several people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration that has been blocking rail lines in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Demonstrators told CP24 they have set up at a railway line at Osler Street and Pelham Avenue near The Junction and plan to stay there for hours.

Police say they are on the scene monitoring the protest, and at least five people have been arrested. They estimate there are about 100 to 120 demonstrators.

Metrolinx said there have been no disruptions to its services because of the protests. In a brief statement, a spokesperson for CP Rail said, “We are aware of the protest and in contact with local authorities.”

Police say road closures are in effect because of the protest. Osler Street is closed from Cariboo Avenue to Linder Street, while Pelham Avenue is closed at Uxbridge.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BUDGET 2024

BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News