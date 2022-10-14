Toronto Pearson Airport fees are going up next year. This is how it could affect your flights
Toronto Pearson International Airport travellers might want to prepare themselves for slightly more expensive flights next year.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Pearson’s aeronautical rates and airport improvement fee (AIF) will increase, which could impact the cost of your flight ticket. AIFs are used to help pay off some of the debts from redevelopment projects throughout Pearson.
The AIF for departing passengers will increase by $5 to a new total of $35, while the fee for connecting passengers is going up by $1, for a new total of $7. The connecting fee applies to flights where the following trip jets off less than four hours after arrival at the airport.
Meanwhile, aeronautical rates for commercial, business, and general aviation aircraft will rise by four per cent. This particular fee assists with operational costs, and is charged directly to the airlines for flying aircraft with the airport.
“Given the well-publicized challenges across the globe relating to aviation’s restart over the summer, ensuring a smooth passenger experience at Toronto Pearson, the country’s largest airport and a major driver of regional and national economies, is absolutely essential to signalling to the world that Canada is open for business and tourism,” a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News Toronto in a written statement.
“These changes to Toronto Pearson’s rates and changes will help ensure the necessary investments to enhance the passenger experience.”
Airport officials said in a release the revenues incurred from the increased fees will assist with a variety of projects throughout Pearson, including the installation of new inbound baggage carousels, renovations to airport amenities, and “more cleaning and passenger service providers to respond to rising demand for air travel.”
CANADIAN AIRLINES RESPOND
Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesperson for Air Canada, told CTV News Toronto while they understand why the GTAA’s decision to increase its AIF, “this decision will impact the cost of travel.”
“However, one cannot draw a straight line between the cost of one input and fares as many factors continually affect ticket prices,” Fitzpatrick said. “This includes market conditions, competition, fuel and other costs, and of course airport fees. For these and other reasons, we always say ticket prices are dynamic and continually change up and down.”
WestJet feels differently about the increased rates.
“We are disappointed that the GTAA has announced further rate increases despite achieving profitability in the last quarter,” Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for WestJet, told CTV News Toronto.
“Canada was already one of the highest aviation cost jurisdictions prior to the pandemic and during the pandemic, Canadian consumers faced double-digit cost increases as airports across the country increased their Airport Improvement Fees (AIF) by as much as 52 per cent, with deteriorating service levels.”
In comparison to other airports across Canada, however, Pearson’s rates are in-line with what others are currently charging.
Calgary, Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, and Ottawa’s international airports all have a $35 AIF for departing passengers, while Vancouver International Airport charges $10 less.
INVESTIGATION | Toronto pharmacists sound alarm as armed robberies more than double
