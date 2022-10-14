Toronto Pearson Airport fees are going up next year. This is how it could affect your flights

People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton