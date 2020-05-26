TORONTO -- Emergency cooling centres will open across the city today as hot and humid conditions continue in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario on Monday and the summer-like heat is expected to continue today.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 30 C today but it will feel closer to 35 with the humidity.

The heat is expected to continue for most of the week, with humidex values in the upper 30s each afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to cool off until Friday when a cold front moves into the region, Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

On Monday, the City of Toronto released details of its plan to help residents combat the heat, noting that adjustments needed to be made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city’s Heat Relief Strategy has been updated for the 2020 hot weather season, in response to COVID-19, to ensure that emergency heat relief opportunities are available and accessible to those who may need them,” the city said in a news release.

Facilities that helped people stay cool in previous years, including shopping malls and city-run pools, are currently closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“For this reason, the city’s plan for heat relief this year has been modified and includes a select number of emergency cooling centres that will open across Toronto during Heat Warnings,” the news release continued.

“The emergency cooling centres are offered to residents as a last resort, if they do not have access to a cool space and cannot keep cool in their home or outdoors.”

Starting today, cooling centres will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering an air-conditioned space for people to rest and grab a cool drink.

“Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place,” the city said.

Cooling centres can be found at the following locations: