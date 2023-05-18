Toronto memorial held for Romanian family who died trying to cross to U.S.

A Romanian couple that died with their Canadian-born children as they fled a deportation order have been remembered at a memorial ceremony in Toronto, where community leaders described their fate as devastating.

Florin Iordache, his wife Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, their two-year-old daughter Evelin and one-year-old son Elyen were among eight people found dead in a river in the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in Quebec in late March.

Dozens of community members and staff of the TAIBU Community Health Centre, where the Iordaches received health care in Toronto's east end, met for a memorial event today.

The president of the Toronto Roma Community Centre, Michael T. Butch, says the deaths of the Iordaches was devastating, especially because it happened only a few days before International Roma day on April 8.

He says the Iordaches faced discrimination in their home country of Romania and had sought refuge in Canada, where they wanted to raise their children.

Butch says parents of children who are born on Canadian soil should be allowed to remain in the country and be spared the risk of deportation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.