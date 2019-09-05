

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory kicked off the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) by awarding the key to the city to Canadian award-winning musician, songwriter and author.

Born and raised in Toronto, 76-year-old Robbie Robertson is the driving force behind rock group “The Band” and is featured in the film “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” premiering Thursday night at TIFF.

“It’s a complete surprise to me, so thank you very, very much. From the bottom of my heart,” Robertson said after he was presented with the key. “I’m really touched by this.”

Robertson has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. His film “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” is a documentary that follows his career as a musician and composer. It was executive produced by Martin Scorcese and features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison.

The film marks the first-ever Canadian documentary to open the TIFF since its creation in 1976.

Tory presented Robertson with the key, saying that the honour is long overdue. He hopes the key will serve as a reminder of Toronto’s excellence in the arts.

“I think we forget sometimes how iconic, globally some sons and daughters have become in the music world, in the film world and the art world and many other places,” Tory added. “Robbie Robertson is someone who is known throughout the world and people still celebrate the music generations after it was first popular.”

Robertson says he’s especially excited that the film is premiering so close to the once-popular Yonge Street, where he started his music career.

“This is my hood, and now I got the key,” he added.